|
|
March 11, 1927 -
December 24, 2019
On Christmas Eve 2019, Gerald W. Wood, age 92, died at home from a broken heart. His wife of 71 years, Robin, had passed away 49 days earlier on November 5, 2019.
Gerald was born on March 11, 1927 in Paoli, Colorado to Charlie and Zala Wood. He had 2 brothers, Audrey (Bus) and Chester, and 2 sisters, LouElla Edwards and Betty Macomber. The family moved to Granite Falls where Gerald graduated from high school in 1945 and immediately joined the Navy. He was a Seaman 1st Class on a Destroyer Escort Kasaan in the Pacific and Panama Canal during World War II.
Gerald and Robin were married on April 23, 1948 in Arlington, WA and lived in Verlot where Gerald was employed by the U.S. Forest Service. He was transferred to Darrington and then Marblemount where he was the Fire Control Officer, fighting forest fires and installing lookouts and trails in the Mt. Baker National Forest. When the North Cascades became a National Park, he became a Supervisory Park Ranger in charge of the Ross Lake Recreational Area to the Canadian border. He retired in 1982 after 37 years of government service.
Gerald then went to work for security on the North Slope of Alaska at Kuparuk, west of Prudhoe Bay and near the Arctic Ocean. Kuparuk was a new oil field at that time and busy establishing an airport, drilling structures and camps. After 10 years, he again retired.
Gerald and Robin were active in the Marblemount and Concrete communities, part of the founding members of the Concrete Heritage Museum, and Grand Marshals of Concrete's Cascade Days in 2013.
They are survived by their 7 children, Diane Tanguy, Randy and Lyn Wood, Ryan and Lori Wood, Rick and Ginni Wood, Wendy and Will Shields, Ramsey Wood and Ross and Julie Wood; 13 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Concrete Heritage Museum, c/o Gail Boggs, P.O. Box 252, Concrete, WA 98237.
A celebration of his life will be held on February 1, 2020 at the Concrete Senior/Community Center. It will be potluck dinner from 1pm to 4pm. Bring your favorite dish and memory of Gerald.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Jan. 26, 2020