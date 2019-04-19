

Gerry is survived by her husband of 67 years, Don Caulfield; her children: Thomas (Sandy), Joseph (Pat), Eileen, Jim (Nicki), Bob (Kari), Cathy (Todd) and Jon (April); grandchildren: Kristina (Shane), Jennifer, Te'Çonna (Jon), Ray, Kellisa (Dan), Samantha (Juan), Yohan, Michael, Zack (Kathleen), Kasi, Cayla, Allison (Moises) Marissa, Lauren, Gina, Austin (Eszter), Charli, Savhanna, Cyrus and a boatload of great-grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Willard and Florence (Dunaway) Wenger, step-dad: Frank Meersman; twin sons: Pat and Mike; grandchildren: Donovan, Gerry Margaret, Enoch and a great- grandson, Marc.



Born in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Gerry and her mother Florence moved to Campbell, Minnesota when she was a toddler, not long after her father Willard (a WWI Veteran) passed away. It wasn't very long afterward when her mother realized that her daughter had been hiding a secret. Gerry was blind and would need specialized eye doctors that were not to be found in tiny Campbell. So off to bright lights and big city of St. Paul, Minnesota, where they would eventually settle. With the increased options available in St. Paul, she was honored at one point to meet Helen Keller, who had come to speak to the kids at her school. Throughout elementary school and high school, she loved and excelled in figure skating, tap dancing and ballet. She was also a cheerleader in high school, which was amazing given that seeing was a monumental challenge for her.



It was in St. Paul that Gerry would meet the love of her life, Don Caulfield. Together at ages 17 and 18, they would elope (out of state, due to Gerry's age), fly off to California to start a new life together, after leaving notes to each of their parents. These two adventurous young people landed in Los Angeles with $75 in their pockets, ready to conquer the world. Even though their "conquering the world plan" sounded great, the idea of creating a world of their own sounded even better. As you have read above, they had many, many children. While it wasn't without tragedy, having lost their identical twins to crib death (known as SIDS now) at the age of 5 months, Gerry and Don's love for each other and strong faith helped them through that fiery journey, and forged them into a formidable force that the world would have to reckon with instead of it being the other way around.



Done with the pace of Southern California lifestyle, they packed up their home and younger children and exchanged it for the delightful island life they had longed for, here in Anacortes, Washington. After purchasing Lake Erie Grocery in 1976, and running it for a few months, Gerry said, "I should have been born here. This is where I have always belonged".



That is her story, before coming here. If you know Gerry, you know the rest of her story "because you are all part of it and have your own stories of her to share!"



Memorials in Gerry's name are suggested to Sudden Infant Death Syndrome research at www.sids.org



Rosary Vigil will be held 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at St. Mary Church in Anacortes, WA.



The Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, April 24, 2019 with graveside service following at Grand View Cemetery.



Published in Anacortes American and Skagit Valley Herald on Apr. 20, 2019