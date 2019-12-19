|
|
SERVICE NOTICE
GeraIdine "Eva" Tongue, 92, resident of Anacortes, passed away on Saturday, December 14, 2019 in Anacortes.
Full obituary to follow in the papers, early January 2020.
Eva's Graveside Service will take place 10 a.m., Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Fernhill Cemetery.
A Memorial Service with Reception will follow at the United Methodist Church in Anacortes at 11 a.m.
Published in Anacortes American and Skagit Valley Herald from Dec. 22, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020