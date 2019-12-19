Home

Evans Funeral Chapel - Anacortes
1105 32nd Street
Anacortes, WA 98221
(360) 293-3311
More Obituaries for GERALDINE TONGUE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GERALDINE "EVA" TONGUE

GERALDINE "EVA" TONGUE Obituary
SERVICE NOTICE

GeraIdine "Eva" Tongue, 92, resident of Anacortes, passed away on Saturday, December 14, 2019 in Anacortes.

Full obituary to follow in the papers, early January 2020.

Eva's Graveside Service will take place 10 a.m., Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Fernhill Cemetery.

A Memorial Service with Reception will follow at the United Methodist Church in Anacortes at 11 a.m.

To share memories of Eva, please sign the online guestbook at www.evanschapel.com.
Published in Anacortes American and Skagit Valley Herald from Dec. 22, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020
