December 20, 1929 -
October, 14, 2019
Gerrit Huizinga, 89, went quietly home to his Lord and Savior on October 14, 2019.
Born in Michigan on December 20, 1929, he moved with his family to Mount Vernon in 1969.
He was a house painter/cabinet refinisher his entire adult life, painting many homes in the Skagit Valley area over those many years.
He enjoyed singing in mens' chorus and quartets, loved to fish and enjoyed his family (especially the grandkids).
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Myrtle Huizinga of Mount Vernon and three sons, Steve (Patty) Huizinga of Mount Vernon, Michael (Kimberly) Huizinga of Carrollton, TX and Paul (Maureen) Huizinga of Mechanicsville, VA; close family friends Dave Pelkey of Tacoma, WA and Carolyn (Pelkey) Edminister of Spokane, WA. He is also survived by two brothers, Hank and Walt, one sister, Grace, brother-in-law, Lee and sisters-in-law Henretta and Cornela, all from Michigan.
He was proud to be "Opa" to 18 grandchildren: Dayton (Lydia) and Jesse Jo (Zack) of Mount Vernon, WA, Mathew and Jacob of Carrollton, TX, Sarah, Nathaniel, Iain, Thomas, Joshua, Grayson, Julia, Nora, Penny, Fanny, Rosie and Trish all of Virginia, Kira and Sean Edminister of Spokane.
Gerrit's humor and big heart will be greatly missed. He was never shy to meet a new friend. Gerrit will be missed and fondly remembered by all who knew him.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Mount Vernon Christian School (www.MountVernonChristian.org).
You may offer condolences and share memories of Gerrit with his family online at www.kernfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are through Kern Funeral Home, Mount Vernon.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Oct. 20, 2019