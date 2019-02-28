Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for GINGER MOSER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GINGER LEE MOSER

Obituary Condolences Flowers

GINGER LEE MOSER Obituary
Ginger Lee Moser, age 72, of Mount Vernon, WA entered Heaven's gates on February 18, 2019.

She was a doting great-grandmother, devoted grandmother, encouraging mother and loving wife of 47 years to Thomas Moser.
She was a member of the Samish Indian Nation and she lived life fearlessly.

She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

In lieu of sending flowers, donations can be made to Seattle Children's Hospital.

Services will be held this Spring.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Mar. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.