Ginger Lee Moser, age 72, of Mount Vernon, WA entered Heaven's gates on February 18, 2019.
She was a doting great-grandmother, devoted grandmother, encouraging mother and loving wife of 47 years to Thomas Moser.
She was a member of the Samish Indian Nation and she lived life fearlessly.
She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
In lieu of sending flowers, donations can be made to Seattle Children's Hospital.
Services will be held this Spring.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Mar. 3, 2019