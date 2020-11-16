Gladys A Jones, 99, of Sedro Woolley, WA passed away peacefully on November 8, 2020. She was born on January 11, 1921 in Ames, Iowa. When Gladys was a child she to moved to California with her family. Gladys met the love of her life, Lloyd Jones, in Stockton, CA and the two were married in 1938. They raised three children: Kathleen (Wayne) Wise, Gary (Linda) Jones and Kristy (Robert) Mason.
Gladys and Lloyd owned and operated a furniture store for 20 years where Gladys worked as the interior decorator. After retirement they moved to Clear Lake, CA and served Lucerne Christian Conference Center for 7 years. Gladys and Lloyd then moved to Sedro Woolley in 1991 where they resided until both their passing.
Gladys was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Salinas, CA and First Baptist Church in Sedro Woolley. Throughout her life she served as a teacher, choir member, soloist and bible study leader at all the churches she attended. Gladys' greatest joy in her life was being a beloved mother and grandmother to her family.
Gladys is survived by 2 daughters, 7 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents and one son.
