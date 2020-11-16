1/1
GLADYS A. JONES
Gladys A Jones, 99, of Sedro Woolley, WA passed away peacefully on November 8, 2020. She was born on January 11, 1921 in Ames, Iowa. When Gladys was a child she to moved to California with her family. Gladys met the love of her life, Lloyd Jones, in Stockton, CA and the two were married in 1938. They raised three children: Kathleen (Wayne) Wise, Gary (Linda) Jones and Kristy (Robert) Mason.

Gladys and Lloyd owned and operated a furniture store for 20 years where Gladys worked as the interior decorator. After retirement they moved to Clear Lake, CA and served Lucerne Christian Conference Center for 7 years. Gladys and Lloyd then moved to Sedro Woolley in 1991 where they resided until both their passing.

Gladys was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Salinas, CA and First Baptist Church in Sedro Woolley. Throughout her life she served as a teacher, choir member, soloist and bible study leader at all the churches she attended. Gladys' greatest joy in her life was being a beloved mother and grandmother to her family.

Gladys is survived by 2 daughters, 7 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents and one son.

A memorial service will be announced by the family at a later date. Please visit www.hulbushfuneralhome.com to share your thoughts and memories and sign the online guest register.
Arrangements are under the care of Hulbush Funeral Home, Burlington, WA.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hawthorne Funeral Home - Mount Vernon
1825 E. College Way
Mount Vernon, WA 98273
360-424-1154
