February 27, 1921 -

March 9, 2019



Gladys Annie 'Maud' Claybo (Pressley) passed away on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Skagit Valley Life Care Center in Sedro-Woolley, Washington.



She was born February 27, 1921 in Cullowhee, North Carolina the daughter of Charles and Nancy (Mills) Pressley.



She was married to Grady Merritt Claybo Sr. on December 22, 1937.



Maude was a lifetime resident of Birdsview and a member of the Wildwood Church.



She worked in the fields for many years for Sakuma farms. She also enjoyed spending time with family and friends, watching the Mariners, quilting, and making knitted hats for everyone.



She is survived by her children, Ann Mathis (Newman) of Cullowhee, North Carolina, and Sharon Mathis, also of Cullowhee, Clyde Claybo (Phyllis) of Birdsview, and Bobby Claybo also of Birdsview; she had 20 grandchildren; 36 great- grandchildren; 26 greatgreat-grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Grady Sr.; three sons, Grady Jr., Conrad, and Kenneth; two daughters-in-law, Shirley and Lucy; son-in-law, Eugene Mathis; grandson, Daryl Mathis.



A potluck celebration of life will be held Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 1:00PM at the Birdsview Fire hall.



Cremation arrangements are under direction of Lemley Chapel, Sedro-Woolley.



Share memories of Maud and sign the online guest register at www.lemleychapel.com.



