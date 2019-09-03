|
|
September 3, 1937 -
August 30, 2019
Gladys M. Martin, 81, a longtime Rockport community resident, passed away at her home on Friday, August 30, 2019.
She was born on September 3, 1937 to John & Alma (Jorstad) Ekern in Rice Lake Wisconsin, making her home in Cameron, WI where she was raised on the family farm.
She attended school in Cameron, graduating from Cameron High School with the class of 1955. During the summer after graduation she worked at Yellowstone National Park in Montana, which is where she met her first husband, Robert Clark of Fosston MN. They were married in 1958.
Gladys was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and the Red Hat Society.
Gladys drove school bus in Fosston for many years and worked at the local meat market where she wrapped meat.
In 1975 she returned to Cameron, WI where she worked as a quality control officer at McCain Foods and she also worked as a bartender which she enjoyed.
Gladys moved to Rockport in 1982 where she made her home. In 1991 she married Doug Martin and they made their home in Rockport, WA.
Gladys enjoyed working in her flowerbeds, taking pride in her flowers. She loved the mountains, and watching her hummingbirds. She also enjoyed watching western movies, the Mariners and NASCAR.
She was very creative as she spent most of her past time working on her craft projects. She made many beautiful quilts and embroidered many beautiful pictures. Her greatest joy was spending time with her grandson, Scott.
Gladys is survived by her son, Gordy Clark of Rockport, WA; daughters, Kathy Schaefer (Gary) of Larkspur, CA and Karen Gilbertson (Brad) of River Falls, WI; her grandson, Scott Gilbertson; brother, Kenny Ekern of Cameron, WI; special friend, Kipp Huppuch of Rockport and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Doug; three brothers, Orlie, Eldon, and Maynard Ekern; a sister, Arlene Wetzel and grandson, Timothy Clark.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019 with visitation at 10:00 a.m. and service starting at 11:00 a.m. at Lemley Chapel, Sedro-Woolley with Pastor Eric Wangen-Hoch officiating.
Interment will follow at Sedro-Woolley Union Cemetery.
Share memories of Gladys and sign the online guest register at www.lemleychapel.com
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Sept. 4, 2019