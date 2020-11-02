Our loving husband, father, brother, Bumpa and friend, Glen E. Thomason, achieved his goal of growing old gracefully and went home to be with his Lord Jesus Christ on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Glen was born in Bellingham in 1935 and moved to Ferndale in 5th grade. He attended Ferndale High School, where he became known as "Tom Tom the Atom Bomb" the quarterback of the football team. He also played basketball, ran track and was the student body president. Glen and his wife, Gerry, moved to Mount Vernon, where he taught school for 26 years for the Mount Vernon School District.
Glen is survived by his wife Gerry of 62 years; one daughter, one son and spouses: Bob and Susan Suttles and Michael and Laura Thomason, along with grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Glen enjoyed the slow pace of life. Putting God and family first, he accepted Jesus as his Lord and Savior at sixteen and was an active member of Emmanuel Baptist Church. He enjoyed camping with his family, hiking and hunting in the trails of the Cascades, solving a crossword puzzle, a butterscotch milkshake and watching sports games on TV. Aside from his love for the Lord, there was nothing Glen cherished more than spending time with and investing in his family. He will be deeply missed and never forgotten, but we take great comfort knowing that Glen is without pain and with his Heavenly Father.
The family would like to thank Dr. Roger Estep and staff, Hospice of the Northwest and the Creekside care staff.
