Glen M. Tenneson, 83, passed away peacefully on October 6, 2019.
Glen was the middle son of Turner E. Tenneson and Iola NJ (Mandall) Tenneson.
He graduated from Sedro-Woolley High School in 1954 as the class salutatorian.
Glen lived his entire life on the home farm in Sedro-Woolley, WA.
Because of his father's failing health, Glen along with his older brother John, took over management of the family farm when he was just 16 years old and while he still had his senior year of high school to complete. His younger brother Dale also joined the farm for a period of time.
Their farm and the Skagvale registered Holstein herd became world famous, hosting visitors and buyers from nearly all the states as well as the Canadian provinces. Their cattle were also sold to numerous foreign countries including Japan, Korea, England, Ireland, Germany, France the Netherlands, South America and Australia.
The Skagvale herd, at one time, was the home of the world record milk cow Skagvale Graceful Hattie. Skagvale was the first herd in the world to have four cows living at the same time to have produced over one million pounds of milk!
Glen's happiest times though, were when he was climbing and hiking in the beautiful Cascade mountains with his camera. He scaled most of the highest peaks in the Cascades, usually by himself but also enjoyed many fellow hikers that he met on the trails along the way. At one point, Glen purchased a 36-acre mineral claim in the high Cascades. The previous owner had once attempted to pack a mule into the claim but said "never again!" It was indeed a rough, beautiful and wild country and Glen loved it. He proceeded to build a cabin there with lumber and materials that could only be brought in by helicopter. He spent many happy times there.
Glen was an accomplished artist with his camera. His photos of the high country and its wildlife were widely acclaimed. His "LIFE and LIMB" photo gallery was thoroughly enjoyed by many.
Glen served 6 1/2 years in the active army reserves, doing his basic training at Fort Ord, CA and Fort Smith, AR.
He enjoyed several trips to Mexico where he was proud to have arranged for the financial support of two underprivileged children.
Glen is survived by his older brother John and his wife Beverly and their children Jonelle Radford, Mark Tenneson and Carolyn Wahl and their families. Also surviving is his younger brother Dale and his children Dana Tenneson and KT Tenneson. He is also survived by numerous cousins and close friends.
Glen was a confirmed, lifelong bachelor and never married, but he loved his nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews as if they were his own.
He was truly one in a million and he will be greatly missed by many.
As per Glen's wishes, there will be no services, but you may share your memories of Glen at www.kernfuneralhome.com
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Oct. 15, 2019