July 28 1939 -
April 2 2020
Glenda was Born July 28, 1939 in Mount Vernon Washington to Ted and Rosie Carlson.
Glenda grew up in Mount Vernon and was one of the 6 Carlson girls. She graduated from Mount Vernon High School in 1957.
Glenda worked for many years at Riverside Lanes. She was an avid bowler and taught her kids how to bowl as well. She also played softball and she loved to watch any games at Skagit Playfields as well as the tournaments in Newhalem.
Mom loved spending time with her family. Glenda loved to watch sports, playing cards with her friends, socializing at the Town Pump and the Mount Vernon Cafe.
Glenda married Robert Snyder and had 6 children before their divorce.
Glenda is survived by her children Brad Snyder; Brian Snyder; Brenda Litaker (Tom); Brett Snyder (April); and Bryce Snyder (Lilly); Barbara Alderette. Sisters Linda Kirshman (Jim); and Vicki Archer. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters Peggy, Bonnie and Donna.
A celebration of life will be planned later in August.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to help youth bowlers at: SVUSBC, P.O. Box 1258, Burlington, WA 98233
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Apr. 12, 2020