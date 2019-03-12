Home

Evans Funeral Chapel - Anacortes
1105 32nd Street
Anacortes, WA 98221
(360) 293-3311
June 6, 1933 -
March 8, 2019

Gloria Beirnes Owen, 85, of Anacortes passed peacefully at her residence on March 8, 2019 with her loving family by her side.

She was born on June 6, 1933 in Forks, WA; the daughter of Cecil and Ida (Hale) Beirnes.

Gloria has now joined her family who preceded her in heaven: her parents; husband, Bill and her brothers: Ron, Vern and Don.

She is survived by her nieces and nephew.

A private family graveside service will be held at Grandview Cemetery in Anacortes.

Arrangements are in the care of Evans Funeral Chapel and Onsite Crematory of Anacortes.

To share memories of Gloria please sign the online guestbook at: www.evanschapel.com
Published in Anacortes American and Skagit Valley Herald from Mar. 17 to Mar. 20, 2019
