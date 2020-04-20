|
August 22, 1922 -
April 9, 2020
Gloria Mae Cutter died of natural causes on April 9, 2020.
Born in St. Louis, MO on August 22, 1922 to Clarence and Gladys Schrick.
She moved with her widowed mother to Hollywood, CA when she was 13 yrs. old and thought she had found Heaven on earth upon seeing all of the lovely orange groves abundant in the area at that time. Gloria enjoyed recounting seeing movie stars like Mickey Rooney and others around town and even attending her high school.
At 18, she met Richard Cutter and they were married the following year. Both worked for the Lockheed Corporation until WWII broke out. Then Richard joined the Navy and was stationed at China Lake in the Mojave Desert. The two of them moved to the base for the duration of the war.
Following the war, their only child, Zayna, was born. Before her first birthday they moved up the coast to the San Francisco Bay area where they lived and worked for many years. Gloria was always top notch in her clerical skills and worked in a variety of related positions.
Eventually, they followed daughter, Zayna, and her husband, Garry, to the East Coast where they worked until they retired and moved back to the West Coast, settling in Anacortes, WA.
Gloria loved her home and the beautiful community of Anacortes where she was able to live until just two weeks prior to her death thanks to the assistance of wonderful caregivers from Visiting Angels.
Final thanks goes to the Anacortes EMT's who came at once and got her to Island Hospital, to the caregivers at the hospital and, finally, to the Hospice workers and the employees at Rosario Assisted Living who took such excellent care of her during her final days.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Apr. 21, 2020