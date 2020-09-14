July 17, 1934 -
September 11, 2020
"I've gone to be with
Johanne so please don't worry about me"
Gordon "Dink" Dawson, 86, passed away at his home surrounded by family on Friday, September 11th, 2020 in Mount Vernon, Washington.
He was born July 17th, 1934 to Zerrah (Jack) and Maria Dawson in Bellingham, Washington. They moved to Mt Vernon in 1940. He graduated Mt Vernon High School in 1952 and joined the United States Navy that same year and served during the Korean War. He served on the Aircraft Carrier USS Oriskany CVA34.
On January 7th, 1956 he married Johanne Chandler in the Immaculate Conception Church of Mt Vernon. Gordon enjoyed hunting, fishing and lots of walking. He always said he loved waving at people in Conway while he walked.
Gordon worked for Shell Oil Company from 1957 until his retirement in 1989. He retired as an Operations Supervisor.
Gordon and Johanne raised 5 children Theresa, Debra, Steve, Cheryl and Kevin
Survivors include his Daughter, Theresa (Larry) Kelly of Burlington and their children Nathan Rodin, Jerad Kelly and Merilee Kelly. Son, Steve (Dena) Dawson of Sedro-Woolley and their children Taylor (Zachary) Malmberg and Taryn Dawson. Daughter Cheryl Dawson of Mount Vernon and her children Dustin Hall, Jeremy Hall and Jolene (Cisco) Molina. Son, Kevin Dawson of Mount Vernon and his children Blaze (Mandi), Amber (John) Tyler, Audrey, Kaiser, Holden and Ava along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Gordon was raised with his brother Forrest, his sisters Marlene, Alene and Virginia.
Gordon was fortunate to have had a partner, Judy Nichols of Sedro Woolley, whom he enjoyed spending time together and socializing.
He was preceded in death by his wife Johanne in 2009; his daughter Debra in 1978, his sister Virginia and his parents.
A celebration of life will be held at a later time TBD due to the Covid-19 epidemic.
