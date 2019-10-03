|
|
October 10, 1927 -
October 1, 2019
Gordon F. Christenson, 91, of Anacortes, departed this world to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 with his family by his side.
Gordon was born to Gus and Florence Christenson in his grandparents' home at Lake Campbell, Anacortes, on October 10, 1927. His primary education took place in a one-room schoolhouse up the road from Lake Campbell until moving on to complete his schooling in Anacortes where he graduated in 1946. Gordon enlisted in the Army in October of 1946 and was honorably discharged on February of 1948. Gordon then commercial fished in Alaska with his father.
He met his future wife, Betty Wilke, in Bellingham and they were married on April 14, 1951. Gordon worked for his father-in-law, Ralph Wilke, as a freight-truck driver for several years before he became employed by Shell Oil where he worked as a boardman and a foreman until his retirement.
During retirement Gordon and his wife Betty shared their time at their Anacortes home and their "summer house" on Lummi Island, traveling extensively, often with friends. Gordon and Betty entertained guests for many years at the Lummi house - wonderful memories were made there for his children and grandchildren.
Gordon loved music, he and Betty attended many Jazz festivals. Gordon enjoyed meeting new people wherever they traveled, he made friends effortlessly and those people were glad to have Gordon as a new friend.
His sense of humor was well known and never malicious, laden with jokes at others' expense. Instead, his humor was based on his life and experiences and he had many experiences to share.
Gordon's early years fishing instilled a love for the water and boats of all kinds. He spent untold hours in his Uniflite boat fishing the local waters; the barbecue was on most of the summer with Gordon turning out delicious fish that he became known for by his many friends and his family.
The family loved Gordon; he was known as a gentle man, excellent husband, father and grandfather; he always had time and love for all the members of his family.
Gordon was serious about his love for his Maker and Redeemer and he was always ready to share his testimony of Him whom he trusted with his life and eternity - Jesus was not a stranger to his conversations. Gordon will now spend eternity with his Heavenly Father and family and friends that went before him.
Gordon is survived by Betty, his wife of 68 years and two daughters: Pam (Brad Snyder) and Suzy (Ben Coleman); grandchildren: Stacie (Scott Martinson), Jill (Don Bowker), Eric, Matt (Jessica) Coleman & Beth (Jimmy Dorris); great grandchildren: India & Nik Martinson, Jake & Isabella Bowker, Madison Coleman and Annabelle Dorris.
The family extends their heartfelt thanks to Jason Hogge, M.D and the Hospice of the Northwest for their expert and tender care of Gordon.
A Memorial Service for Gordon will be held at New Hope Christian Fellowship Church at 1319 35th Street at a later date and will be announced on Evans website.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to: Hospice of the Northwest or New Hope Christian Fellowship Church.
To share memories of Gordon, please visit www.evanschapel.com.
Published in Anacortes American and Skagit Valley Herald from Oct. 6 to Oct. 9, 2019