February 22, 1936 -
September 17, 2019
Gordon Lee Thomas, 83, of Alger, WA passed away in his sleep at Skagit Valley Hospital on September 17, 2019.
He was born on February 22, 1936 in Anacortes; the son of Clarence and Laura Mae Thomas. Bud, as he was fondly known, was the second of eleven children(seven boys and four girls) born to the Thomas family.
After attending Anacortes High School, Bud enlisted in the US Air Force and served his country briefly in the armed forces. He then apprenticed with the Ironworkers Union in 1961, became a full-fledged ironworker, working in the construction industry; and has been a member of the Local 505 since then. His noted accomplishment in the immediate area, is in the building of the Twin Bridges going into Anacortes.
Bud had four children two of which were with his loving wife, Mary Frances Moore, whom he married on August 3, 1970.
His favorite pastimes were working in his garage, watching football (Go 49ers), and camping trips with his family. He was also well-known for racing jalopies, aka stock cars at Skagit Speedway, earning the nickname Bud "Cruncher" Thomas.
Bud was predeceased by his parents and 4 siblings, Wade, Butch, Penny and Shirley.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Mary; his children (spouses): Linda, Steve (Dawn), Mark (Hazel) and Lea; siblings: Gayle (Charlene), Bob (Sharon), Dee, Pat (Jeanne), Mike and Laura; eleven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A potluck to celebrate Bud's life will take place at 1pm on Sunday, October 27 at the Alger Community Hall at 17835 Parkview Lane. Bring a dish and a story of Bud to share - BYOB!
Published in Skagit Valley Herald from Oct. 22 to Oct. 25, 2019