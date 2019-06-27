April 20, 1948 -

June 25, 2019



Gordon "Gordy" Lon Graham was born on the 20th of April 1948 in Wenatchee, WA to Bob L Graham and Virginia Cooke Graham, and passed away peacefully on the 25th of June, 2019. Surrounded by his loved ones that he breathed life and compassion into throughout all of his days.



Gordy had a fire inside that was expressed in all that he did, from wrestling, football and track performances in high school. To the way he served his country in the Army Helicopter Corp during the Vietnam War. To the lighter things in life like playing shuffleboard and being an active member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles.



In 1990 he moved his family to Skagit County from Ephrata, WA to work for Agrichem until his retirement from Ellenbaas Company in Lynden WA. To become the owner of Johnny's Septic Service Inc.



He is survived by his adored Mother, Virginia Graham of Ephrata. His loving sisters, Marilyn Adams and husband Bill Adams, Bobbie Lewis and husband Dave Lewis, Katherine Downing and husband Randy Downing. His cherished brothers Steve Vaughn and wife Lisa Vaughn, Rex Owenby and wife Ina Owenby. His treasured sons Shawn Graham and Matthew Warren, their wives and partner Mindy Graham and Susan Burgess. As well as his treasured grandchildren Issaiah, Shayna, Mariah, Lincoln and Paisley.



Gordy's touch on this world was vast and limitless, though he may no longer be with us; he will always be a part of us.



Services by Hawthorne Funeral Home.



In lieu of flowers the family wishes that donations be made in Gordy's honor to the Eagles of Burlington at 119 N. Cherry Street Burlington, Washington. Published in Skagit Valley Herald on June 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary