

December 19, 1929 -

May 5, 2019



Gordon Ronald Holder, 89, passed away quietly, surrounded by family at his home in Mount Vernon, Washington on May 5, 2019.



He was born in Montreal, Canada on December 19, 1929, to Joseph and Violet (Dineen) Holder.



He worked for Imperial Oil in Montreal. Gordon married Maureen Hartley on October 4, 1952 in Montreal. While living in Montreal they had a daughter, Colleen and a son, Lloyd. They then made the move to California in 1960 where another son, Kevin was born. Dad went to work for ARCO in Carson, CA. In 1976 a transfer took dad to Alaska to work up at Prudhoe Bay as an operations supervisor until his retirement in 1985.



Gordon was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Violet, and by his son Lloyd in 2013.



He is survived by his wife Maureen, his daughter Colleen Estrate (Calvin) of Mount Vernon, son Kevin (Marcy) of Laguna Hills, CA. Grandchildren, Derek Estrate of Bow, Meghan Wagoner of Burlington, Shawna Smith of Sedro- Woolley, Audrey Guzman of Sedro-Woolley, Skylar and Sierra Holder of Laguna Hills, CA and 12 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brothers Edwin (Lois) of Calgary, Kingsley of Montreal, Clifford (Margaret) of Nova Scotia and sister Eileen Butcher of Montreal as well as many nieces and nephews.



A celebration of life for Gordon Holder is scheduled to begin at 4:00 PM, Friday, May 10 at the home of his daughter Colleen Estrate, 20985 Hermway Heights Dr., Mount Vernon 98274. Published in Skagit Valley Herald on May 8, 2019