Gordon William Bruchner, 87, of Anacortes, passed on the evening of June 13, 2019.



He was born May 19th, 1932 to Carl and Fanny (Hansen) Bruchner in Clear Lake, IA. Gordon graduated from Clear Lake High School in 1950 and he was drafted into the US Army where he saw active duty in the Korean War.



After discharge, Gordon graduated from the Colorado School of Mines with a BS in Civil Engineering and Geology. He started work in Silverton, CO, and later moved to Grand Junction where he worked and became partial owner of Arix. After retiring from Arix, Gordon moved to Washington state and became the City Engineer for Anacortes.



He never found the "right" women and remained a bachelor throughout life. His passions in his younger days included hiking, camping and biking in the Colorado mountains. These progressed to road trips as he aged with the occasional overseas vacation. He has always been active in his community.



Gordon is survived by his sister, Lucille, and her three children.



He will be greatly missed in the Anacortes community, and most especially by the Anacortes High School baseball team to whom he was an ardent supporter.



A Graveside Service will be held in at 11:00 a.m., Friday, June 28 at the Urn Garden in Grand View Cemetery in Anacortes, with a reception immediately following at Evans Funeral Chapel.



In lieu of flowers please make contributions to the Seahawk Athletic Booster Association, Baseball program.



