October 14, 1956 -
October 5, 2019
On Saturday, 10/5/19 Gretchen passed away after a two and half-year battle with ovarian cancer.
She was the daughter of Norman and Arlyce Lindberg of Mount Vernon. She was a graduate of Mount Vernon High School; Skagit Valley College; and from the University of Washington earning a Bachelor Degree in Fine Arts.
She relocated to Philadelphia in the 1980s to pursue a career in art & graphic design.
On January 3, 1992, she married Hayden M. Wilbur in Salzburg, Austria. On their return to the United States she joined Atlantic Communications Group, Inc., a multi-million dollar design and publishing company as Managing Director Graphic Design with offices located in Philadelphia and Los Angeles, retiring as the Chairman of the Board and President.
Gretchen was an avid hiker, explorer and yoga enthusiast. She and her husband travelled the world, visiting over 40 counties throughout their 28 years of marriage. Both enjoyed the different arts and cultures.
Their final trip together was a safari to the Masai Mara, Kenya.
She is survived by her father Norman Lindberg and wife Harriet; brother Stephen Lindberg, MD and wife Mary; sisters Teresa Morey and husband Paul, Tami Small and lifelong friend Dorothy (Turnbull) Cozelman.
Funeral Services will be held at Fir Conway Lutheran Church, Thursday, October 10, 2019, at 11:00am.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Oct. 9, 2019