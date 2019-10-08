Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for GRETCHEN WILBUR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GRETCHEN (LINDBERG) WILBUR

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
GRETCHEN (LINDBERG) WILBUR Obituary
October 14, 1956 -
October 5, 2019

On Saturday, 10/5/19 Gretchen passed away after a two and half-year battle with ovarian cancer.

She was the daughter of Norman and Arlyce Lindberg of Mount Vernon. She was a graduate of Mount Vernon High School; Skagit Valley College; and from the University of Washington earning a Bachelor Degree in Fine Arts.

She relocated to Philadelphia in the 1980s to pursue a career in art & graphic design.

On January 3, 1992, she married Hayden M. Wilbur in Salzburg, Austria. On their return to the United States she joined Atlantic Communications Group, Inc., a multi-million dollar design and publishing company as Managing Director Graphic Design with offices located in Philadelphia and Los Angeles, retiring as the Chairman of the Board and President.

Gretchen was an avid hiker, explorer and yoga enthusiast. She and her husband travelled the world, visiting over 40 counties throughout their 28 years of marriage. Both enjoyed the different arts and cultures.

Their final trip together was a safari to the Masai Mara, Kenya.

She is survived by her father Norman Lindberg and wife Harriet; brother Stephen Lindberg, MD and wife Mary; sisters Teresa Morey and husband Paul, Tami Small and lifelong friend Dorothy (Turnbull) Cozelman.

Funeral Services will be held at Fir Conway Lutheran Church, Thursday, October 10, 2019, at 11:00am.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of GRETCHEN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.