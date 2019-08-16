Home

GUDRUN "GOODIE" LORENTZEN

GUDRUN "GOODIE" LORENTZEN Obituary
May 10, 1921 -
July 28, 2019

Gudrun "Goodie" Emelia Lorentzen, 98, of Anacortes, passed away peacefully at her residence on July 28, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born May 10, 1921 in Range, North Dakota, the daughter of Andrew and Ellen (Myklemyr) Kilen. She served her country in the U.S. Navy during WWII as a Hospital Corpsman.

Inurnment of Goodie will take place 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Grand View Cemetery with Military Honors. A Memorial Service with Reception will follow at 11:00 a.m. at the Anacortes Lutheran Church.

To share a memory of Goodie, please sign the online guest register at www.evanschapel.com
Published in Anacortes American and Skagit Valley Herald on Aug. 17, 2019
