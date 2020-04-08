|
July 11, 1953 -
April 2, 2020
Guy Martin Estvold, 66, of Anacortes passed away April 2, 2020 at home, surrounded by his family after a courageous battle with cancer.
He was born July 11, 1953 in Anacortes Washington, where he lived his whole life.
Guy spent his early years fishing in Alaska with his dad, and later worked as a carpenter, assisting in the '76 High School Project, Brodniak Hall, the Snelson modules for Alaska, many years with Peterson Construction and Vintage Investments helping build homes in Creekside Development and other areas of Anacortes.
Known for his skill and craftsmanship in woodworking, Guy created innumerable items over the years and was thorough and precise in every detail. He also loved to refurbish old furniture, restoring it to its original condition and enjoyed sharing those creations with his family and friends.
Often appearing a little gruff on the exterior, Guy had a heart of gold. He loved helping people and was always giving of himself. He especially enjoyed spoiling his granddaughter and his many nieces, nephews and their kids.
Working tirelessly over his retired years maintaining the family property, he took great pride in keeping the grounds meticulously neat and beautiful.
Being a big fan of Nascar racing, Guy liked to spend his downtime watching and rooting for his favorite drivers and became known as "Uncle Car Guy" to the younger kids because he was always passing out toy cars. Guy loved his family. He spent his life "doing" for them. He was always looking for ways to help. He was dearly loved by them and will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law Guy Grant and Brittany Estvold, granddaughter Salem, step-son Brandon Green, sister and brother-in-law, Terie and Jim Kenote, sister-in-law Delrae Estvold, and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and second nieces and nephews.
Guy was preceded in death by his parents, Norrie and Vonnie Estvold, and brother Steve Estvold.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date and in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society.
Arrangements are in the care of Evans Funeral Chapel of Anacortes, WA.
