H. Bruce Parker, a retired teacher and award-winning woodworker, died at his home in Seattle on March 18. He was 95.



Bruce taught wood shop at Mount Vernon High School for 30 years, where over the span of his career, more than 6,000 students learned the basics of carpentry. In the late 1960s, he taught the school's first wood-shop classes to girls. A decade later, he supervised as his students built, wired and plumbed a three-bedroom house each year that was sold to a low-income family.



After retiring in 1980, he thrived in a second 30-year career as a master craftsman. His jewelry boxes, bowls, cutting boards and other art objects won awards at the Northwest Gallery of Fine Woodworking in Seattle and the Bellevue Arts & Crafts Fair. His work sold in galleries from Honolulu to Washington, D.C.



At age 81, he perfected a shapely, long-necked wood pitcher. It was not turned on a lathe, but made of 24 wedges that fit together like sections of an orange. The wedges were equal in size, but each piece was a different shape. Drafting the pattern involved calculations of curves and angles. Cutting the pieces required precision and, he said wryly, '60 years of experience.' He made dozens of pitchers of different sizes and shapes, each requiring a new pattern.



Harold Bruce Parker was born on July 9, 1923, in Everett, Wash., the son of Harold and Romana Parker. He graduated from Everett High School in 1941, six months before the bombing of Pearl Harbor. He worked briefly at the Boeing Co. in Seattle and then as an airplane mechanic at Paine Field, 30 miles north, before enlisting in the Army Air Corps in 1943.



Bruce aspired to become a pilot, but nearsightedness made him ineligible. Instead, he spent World War II at Burtonwood air base in Lancashire, England, where he repaired and modified the fighter planes he once had hoped to fly.



He returned home in 1946 and married the love of his life, Shirley Sieverling, on Aug. 19, 1947. They honeymooned with a drive down the West Coast, the first of a life time of travel excursions that took them to such distant points as Denali National Park, Key West, Sweden and Paris. They celebrated their 71st anniversary last August.



Bruce earned a bachelor's degree in education at The State College of Washington (now Washington State University) on the G-I bill, then a master's degree and principal's credentials at Western Washington State College (now Western Washington University).



Woodworking became his passion. He built the Mount Vernon house where he and Shirley, also a teacher, raised five daughters and lived for 57 years. He built two beach houses on Lopez Island. He built a power boat, a sailboat, a row boat (and oars) and innumerable necessities of life: beds, dressers, tables, chairs, kitchen cabinets, desks, salad bowls, cutting boards, doll houses and tree houses.



His favorite foods were all desserts, to the dismay of Shirley and his doctor. His interests were many and varied. He tracked current events, politics, history and sports, even when the Mariners lost. An amateur gardener, he carefully tended begonias and roses. He became a seasoned salmon fisherman, a talent surpassed only by his skill at barbecuing his catch over alder logs at Lopez.



With only daughters, he supported feminism before the term came into vogue, taking Shirley and his girls camping, hiking and skiing at Mount Baker, where he served on the ski patrol. His daughters grew adept at using hammers and saws and he helped them build furniture for their dolls. In their teenage years, driving lessons began not in the family sedan, but in an aging, faded green pickup that often had to be started by rolling down the driveway's incline and popping the clutch. He figured if you could drive the truck, you could drive anything.



Bruce is survived by Shirley and his daughters, Linda (Fred Gray), Laura, Julie (Bruce Amundson), Rebecca and Susan. He was preceded in death by Laura's husband, William Prochnau.



A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 6, at Skyline at First Hill, 725 Ninth Avenue, Seattle.



A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 6, at Skyline at First Hill, 725 Ninth Avenue, Seattle.

Remembrances in his name can be donated to the Catherine Washburn Medical Association, P.O. Box 309, Lopez Island, WA 98261. Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Apr. 3, 2019