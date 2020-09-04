1/1
HALSTEN MARIE HUNTER
Halsten Marie Hunter, age 55, of Clear Lake, passed away Monday, August 24, 2020. She died in a farming accident engaged in one of her life's pleasures: operating equipment.

Halsten was known as a talented artist, engineer, fabricator, welder, and mechanic; she could build or repair just about anything. She commonly used those and other skills to help a great number of people throughout her life, and was a member of the Skagit County Search & Rescue program.

Halsten lived a complicated life that was blessed by the acceptance, friendship, and help of many people, but particularly Larry Gadbois and Jerry McKinney, Jay and Sharil Follman, and Vicki Wesen.

Halsten is survived by her brother, Matt Hunter of Arlington. She was preceded in death by both parents, Dr. Robert Hunter and Gretchen Hunter of Sedro-Woolley.

An outdoor Celebration of Life is planned for Saturday, September 19, 2020, at 2:00pm in the Clear Lake area.

Share your memories of Halsten and sign the online guest register, and see details about the service at www.lemeleychapel.com.

Published in Skagit Valley Herald from Sep. 4 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
In The Clear Lake Area
Funeral services provided by
Lemley Chapel
1008 Third Street
Sedro Woolley, WA 98284
(360) 855-1288
