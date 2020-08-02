December 27, 1940 -July 25, 2020Harris Joseph Allen, a resident of Anacortes, Washington, passed away at Skagit Valley Hospital on Saturday, July 25, 2020 after a brief battle with the Coronavirus.He was born on December 27, 1940 to Jules and Ruth (Kotler) Allen in Madison, Wisconsin.He was 79 years old and so full of life. He loved his family and friends. He liked candy bars, reading the newspaper, and anything to do with trains. He was a creative entrepreneur.He will be missed more than words can convey. Survivors include his only sister Estherly Allen of Prescott, Arizona and a large extended family.On July 31, he was laid to rest with a traditional Jewish burial next to his beloved mother in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.You may offer his family and friends condolences and remembrances when signing his online guest register atArrangements are under the care of Kern Funeral Home of Mount Vernon, Washington.