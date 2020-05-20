HARRY "DENNIS" FARLOW
June 8, 1934 - May 18, 2020

Harry "Dennis" Farlow, age 85, a resident of Sedro-Woolley, Washington, passed away of natural causes on May 18, 2020 at United General Hospital in Sedro-Woolley.

He was born June 8, 1934 in Hollywood, California to Dean and Virginia (Probst) Farlow.

Dennis is survived by his wife, Judy; son, Scott and his wife, Tiffany Farlow; daughter, Kelley March; 6 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; and his sister Patricia Bothel, of Redmond, WA.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his daughter Denise, and granddaughter Jodi.

A Memorial Service is planned for later in the year at Cascade Christian Church, Sedro-Woolley.

Arrangements are under the care of Lemley Chapel, Sedro-Woolley.

Share your memories of Dennis and sign the online guest register at www.lemleychapel.com.

Published in Skagit Valley Herald from May 20 to May 24, 2020.
