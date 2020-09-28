1/1
HARRY PHILLIP BETZLER, JR.
December 20, 1939-
September 7, 2020

Harry "Bud" Betzler Jr. born December 20, 1939 passed away at his home on September 7, 2020.

Bud was born in Tacoma, WA to Harry and Esther Betzler. Bud married Judith (Goings) Betzler and spent the past 50 years raising their four children in Skagit County. Bud worked in Skagit county as an automotive technician and retired from Vern Sims Ford Ranch in 2002.

Bud was an avid fisher and duck hunter. Bud also enjoyed watching his grand kids sporting events. Over the last few years, he worked part time for Tom-n-Jerrys Boat Center and spent lots of time visiting with friends at the sport store.

Bud was proceeded in death by his parents, Harry and Esther Betzler, his sons Richard and Michael Betlzer. He is survived by his wife Judith Betzler, daughters Kathy (Mike) D'Amico of Sedro-Woolley, Robin (Ken) Lane of Mount Vernon, Grandchildren Christina (TJ) Huffman, Jennifer (Matthew) Anderson, Danielle (Nathan) Gadbois and Travis (Amelia) D'Amico and Great Grandkids, Kaiden, Mason, Rhyder, Kolby, Kennady, Hailey and Brody.

Forever in our hearts.

Published in Skagit Valley Herald from Sep. 28 to Oct. 1, 2020.
