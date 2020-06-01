HARRY R. GOODRICH, JR.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share HARRY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
March 27, 1962 -
May 23, 2020

Harry R. Goodrich, Jr. "JR" or "Dogman", age 58, passed away May 23, 2020 at Harborview Medical Center, Seattle surrounded by loved ones.

He was born March 27, 1962 in Port Townsend to Harry R. "Shiner" and Penny (La Due) Goodrich.

Harry had a smile that would light up any room. He was always trying to have a good time and everyone loved him. He was an avid sports fan. Growing up he played baseball and loved to fish.

He grew up in Port Townsend, but moved to Burlington to work and raise his family, which is where he met the love of his life, Marianne. He became a Welder-Pipe Fitter and was very well known in his profession. He loved his trade, and he loved his family.

Harry was a simple, smart and thoughtful man who never thought the denim jacket went out of style. He was full of smiles and always tried to make people laugh. He was "King of the Dad Jokes," even if he was the only one who thought he was funny.

He loved hanging out in his backyard, his own private getaway, where he could take in the company of his friends and family. He enjoyed gardening, making things with his hands, and recently, cooking. He was a member of the Upper Skagit Indian Tribe and will be greatly missed by all.

Harry is survived by his wife, Marianne Perkins; daughters, Ashely Goodrich and Nicholle (Kody) Petersen; granddaughters, Kenzey and Karsyn; father, Harry "Shiner" (Mary) Goodrich, Sr.; mother, Penny Jackson; brothers, Tim (Joleen) and Curt Goodrich; sister, Wendy (Ben) Goodrich-Johnson.

He was preceded in death by Ashely and Nicholle's Papa and Harry's friend, Governor Dan Jackson.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date in Port Townsend, more information about this will be posted on Facebook.

Share your memories of Harry and sign the online guest register at www.lemleychapel.com.

Lemley Chapel

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald from Jun. 1 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lemley Chapel
1008 Third Street
Sedro Woolley, WA 98284
(360) 855-1288
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved