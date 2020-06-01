March 27, 1962 -
Harry R. Goodrich, Jr. "JR" or "Dogman", age 58, passed away May 23, 2020 at Harborview Medical Center, Seattle surrounded by loved ones.
He was born March 27, 1962 in Port Townsend to Harry R. "Shiner" and Penny (La Due) Goodrich.
Harry had a smile that would light up any room. He was always trying to have a good time and everyone loved him. He was an avid sports fan. Growing up he played baseball and loved to fish.
He grew up in Port Townsend, but moved to Burlington to work and raise his family, which is where he met the love of his life, Marianne. He became a Welder-Pipe Fitter and was very well known in his profession. He loved his trade, and he loved his family.
Harry was a simple, smart and thoughtful man who never thought the denim jacket went out of style. He was full of smiles and always tried to make people laugh. He was "King of the Dad Jokes," even if he was the only one who thought he was funny.
He loved hanging out in his backyard, his own private getaway, where he could take in the company of his friends and family. He enjoyed gardening, making things with his hands, and recently, cooking. He was a member of the Upper Skagit Indian Tribe and will be greatly missed by all.
Harry is survived by his wife, Marianne Perkins; daughters, Ashely Goodrich and Nicholle (Kody) Petersen; granddaughters, Kenzey and Karsyn; father, Harry "Shiner" (Mary) Goodrich, Sr.; mother, Penny Jackson; brothers, Tim (Joleen) and Curt Goodrich; sister, Wendy (Ben) Goodrich-Johnson.
He was preceded in death by Ashely and Nicholle's Papa and Harry's friend, Governor Dan Jackson.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date in Port Townsend, more information about this will be posted on Facebook.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald from Jun. 1 to Jun. 7, 2020.