August 2, 1932 -

May 12, 2020



Harry Thomas Buckner, 87 years old, of Anacortes WA, passed away on May 12th, 2020 after a battle with cancer.



Harry was born on August 2nd, 1932 to his father Harry R Buckner, and Mother Myrna Thomas.



After graduating from Lincoln High School in 1950 he enlisted in the United States Air-force in 1952 and was deployed to serve in the Korean War.



After his honorable discharge from the Air Force in 1962, he worked as an electronics technician for Boeing, kicking off a 40 year long career in electronics engineering.



He married Margaret Elleen Brydon, on March 16, 1958, going on to have 2 children, (Son) Thomas Kelly Buckner (born on September 18, 1959), and (Daughter) Marcia Elleen Buckner (born on March 11, 1961).



He enjoyed the outdoors, taking his family on camping, fishing and boating trips. He was an avid bowler, he enjoyed gardening and many hobbies in his wood shop.



After retiring in 1995, Harry spent his time going on many cruises with his wife and enjoying time with family, and his beloved dog, Aspen. He especially looked forward to the monthly visits from his grandson Nick and his wife Shauna. He enjoyed activities at his community resident and the friends he made in Anacortes.



Harry was predeceased by his wife Margaret, his brothers, Don and William and his sister Marilyn.



He is survived by his children Tom (wife, Cloady) and Marcia (husband, Denny), brother Pat and grandchildren Chris Buckner, Nick Buckner (wife, Shauna), Daniel Powers and Chris Powers.



The family would like to extend their gratefulness to the devoted staff at Chandlers Square in Anacortes for the care and friendship he received there.



A small family memorial service will be held at a future date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store