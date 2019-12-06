|
January 8, 1934 -
December 2, 2019
Harvey Raymond Hicks, age 85, of Burlington, WA passed away at his home on Monday December 2, 2019.
He was born and raised in Bozeman, MT and was the only child of Ellsworth and Melissa Hicks.
He graduated from Montana State University.
Harvey married Sharon Jones on November 10, 1962 in Burien, WA.
He worked at both Boeing and Weyerhaeuser in the Seattle area before moving to Danville, CA in 1975 where he and his family lived for 14 years. He returned to the Seattle area in 1989.
Harvey retired from Boeing in 1996 eventually moved to Burlington, WA.
Harvey was a drummer for "The Blue Flames" in college. He enjoyed swing band music, square dancing, photography, skiing, camping and boating.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Sharon; son, Mark Hicks, from Birch Bay, WA; daughter, Sharyl (Hicks) DeBusschere from Lafayette, CA; and 6 grandkids; Shawn, Megan, Josie, Odessa, Justin and Alexis.
He was preceded in death by his oldest son, Bryan.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Creekside Retirement in Burlington, WA in January 2020.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Dec. 10, 2019