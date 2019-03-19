September 8, 1933 -

January 1, 2019



Hays Gray Huey, our beloved husband and father, passed away Tuesday, January 1, 2019, in Burlington, Washington.



Hays was born in Amagon, Arkansas, September 8, 1933, to Adolfus 'Ad' and Maude Jane (Carter) Huey. He was the youngest of eleven children, nine boys and two girls.



Hays and Geraldine 'Geri' Cash were married August 31, 1957 in Sedro-Woolley, WA.



Hays was a veteran, joining the Navy at 17. He loved to fish and spend time with his many friends. He will be sorely missed by all of us he leaves behind.



He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Geri; two of their children and their spouses, Julie (Wayne) Knopf, and Robert (Tina) Huey; seven grandchildren; great -grandchildren; brother, Harold Huey, of Columbia, Tennessee; many nieces and nephews and their families.



He was preceded in death by his mother and father; his son, Duane Huey; nine of his siblings.



At his request, there will be no services. He will be taken home to rest, in the family cemetery in Arkansas in May.



Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Mar. 24, 2019