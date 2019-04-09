Home

Lemley Chapel
1008 Third Street
Sedro Woolley, WA 98284
(360) 855-1288
HAZEL ELLEN HUFF

HAZEL ELLEN HUFF Obituary
March 8, 1934 -
April 7, 2019

Hazel Ellen Huff, 85, a lifelong Sedro-Woolley resident passed away unexpectedly in her home, that was loved by all, on April 7, 2019.

Hazel was born in Sedro-Woolley on March 8, 1934 to Forest and Clela (Gillis) Terwillegar.

She was raised and attended school in Sedro-Woolley.

Everyone knows that Hazel was given a set of wings large enough to hold and comfort everyone that had passed before her.

Hazel didn't have hobbies, people were her hobby; she didn't hold titles, she held hearts; she didn't give educated advice, she gave advice from living life; she didn't need trophies, her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were her trophies.

If you knew Hazel, you loved her. Her door was always open and the coffee always on.

Hazel waited on people in her home and at her work at the Iron Skillet, she retired from the Iron Skillet at the age of 78.

Hazel is survived by her children, Debra Hoover of Sedro-Woolley, Diane Harris and husband Richard of Burlington, Darla Torset of Sedro-Woolley, Dean Knight and wife Dawn of Lyman, Dennis Huff and wife Cathy of Anacortes and step-son, Greg Huff and wife Marla of Yakima; brother, William "Bill" Terwillegar and wife Valerie; 14 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews that she considered her kids, and so many special friends and neighbors.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Forest & Clela; brothers, Forest and Ernest Terwillegar; sisters, Lois Hillstead, Lila Terwillegar and Pearl Elder; former spouses, Carl Knight and Chet Huff and friend John Rowland.

Graveside services will be held on Monday, April 15, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Sedro-Woolley Union Cemetery followed by a fellowship gathering at Riverfront Park in Sedro-Woolley.

Memorials in honor of Hazel are suggested to North Puget Cancer Care, 2000 Hospital Drive, Sedro-Woolley, WA 98284.

Arrangements are under direction of Lemley Chapel, Sedro-Woolley.

Share memories of Hazel and sign the online guest register at www.lemleychapel.com

Lemley Chapel
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Apr. 10, 2019
