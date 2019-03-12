January 20, 1928 -

March 9, 2019



Hazel, age 91, passed away on March 9, 2019 in Roseville, MN.



She was preceded in death by husband Robert F. Blakeslee, parents Leonard and Julia Nelson, sister Edna Misuraca and sister-in-law Marietta Best.



She is survived by son Don Blakeslee and his wife Susan; daughter Julie Blakeslee and her husband Douglas Stumberger; granddaughters Katie (Cory), Carrie and Skye; great-grandson Raylan; nephew Robert (Regan) Misuraca.



Hazel was born on January 20, 1928 in Nelson, British Columbia, Canada. She met her future husband, Bob, at Washington State College in Pullman, WA. They were married on August 20, 1950 in Spokane, WA.



Bob's career with the Northern Pacific Railroad brought them to live in 7 cities with the longest stays in Bellevue, WA and Roseville, MN. In 1980, Hazel and Bob retired to Mount Vernon, WA. In every city Hazel lived, she served on various committees in churches, schools, hospitals and charity organizations.



A private celebration of life will be held at a future date.



The family wishes to thank the staff and care-givers of Sunrise of Roseville and St. Croix Hospice for their care and compassion during her stay.



Memorials preferred to Alzheimer's Association. Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary