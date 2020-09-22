1/1
HEIDI RENNE YOUNGQUIST
1965 - 2020
Heidi Renee Youngquist was born October 19th, 1965, in Mount Vernon, Washington, to Irven Tennyson and Iris Queen. She was the youngest of 9 siblings and attended Sedro-Woolley High school. She passed away at her home on September 16th, 2020.

Heidi cared deeply for her family and friends and was always ready to lend a helping hand in any way she could to those in need. She was a loving and supporting wife, who loved her children dearly. She also loved and enjoyed her dogs who always brought her much joy. We will miss her greatly but take comfort that she is at rest with our Heavenly Father and loved ones who have previously passed.

She is survived by her husband David Youngquist, of 10 years, children Maxx Denham and Taylor Denham, step children Nathan Youngquist (Brooke) and Kinsey Youngquist, brothers Louie Nurmi (JoAnn), Butch Tennyson (Syndi), Eric Queen, Clint Queen (Linda), sister Teresa Pederson (Alan), and many cousins, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother Iris Queen, father Irven Tennyson, brothers Jimmy Nurmi and Les Nurmi Jr, and her sister Debra Hamiter.

Arrangements are under the care of Hawthorne Funeral Home in Mount Vernon, WA.

Published in Skagit Valley Herald from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hawthorne Funeral Home - Mount Vernon
1825 E. College Way
Mount Vernon, WA 98273
360-424-1154
