January 11, 1922 -
December 17, 2019
Helen Amanda (Reimers) Buffum, 97, of Anacortes, died peacefully on Tuesday, December 17, 2019.
She was born on January 11, 1922 in Denison, Iowa, to Albert W. Reimers and Alma L. (Rehmke) Reimers. She grew up on the family farm, one of six children.
At the age of 21, she traveled with her father to Seattle to visit her brother and stayed. She continued her education at Edison Vocational School, then worked for a wholesale paper company in the business office. After World War II, she met Harvey E. Buffum and they were married on March 20, 1949.
Helen quit paid employment in 1951 with the arrival of their first child. They were living in Bellevue, but soon moved to the Seward Park area of Seattle. They had four children, two daughters and two sons. Helen was always there to support the kids; be it volunteering at school, attending recitals, driving to appointments, or just welcoming the neighborhood kids who came to hang out.
She also helped Harvey with his many projects including building two family homes and a sailboat. Harvey and Helen moved to Anacortes in 1984 when Harvey retired from Boeing.
Helen was always active; from roller skating and dancing, to gardening and walking around Seward Park, to more gardening and walking around Washington Park. She was a member of the Children's Hospital Guild and the Fidalgo Yacht Club. She also enjoyed travel and visiting with friends and family.
Helen's Lutheran faith was important to her throughout her life. She attended worship and was active in the church wherever she lived. In 1984, she joined Anacortes Lutheran Church, participating in groups like the Altar Guild as long as she was able.
Helen is survived by her two daughters and sons-in-law: Kathryn and Dennis Lis-Sette of Bellevue, and Carole and Ken Davis of Anacortes; two sons and daughters-in-law: Edwin and Holly Buffum of New York, N.Y. and Kenneth and Lori Buffum of Bothell; four grandchildren: Michael, Shawna, Daniel and Nicole; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Donations are suggested to Anacortes Lutheran Church or the Children's Hospital Guild.
A Memorial Service followed by a Reception will be held 11 a.m., on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at Anacortes Lutheran Church.
