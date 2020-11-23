September 20, 1924 -

October 29, 2020



Helen Elizabeth Young, age 96, of Stanwood, WA, passed away on October 29, 2020, surrounded by her loving daughter Sally Kluin and grandson Richard Kluin in Tucson, Arizona.



A virtual gathering (due to Covid-19) will be held to celebrate Helen's life at 2:00 pm (Pacific Time) on Sunday, November 22, 2020.



Her ashes will be interred at Warm Beach near her late husband, Paul Young.



Arrangements are by Vistoso Funeral Home in Oro Valley, AZ.



Helen was born on September 20, 1924 in Grand Forks, North Dakota to the late Fred and Dora Spicer. She attended school and grew up in Grand Forks, where she worked as a waitress at a local restaurant. Her first marriage to Fred Vroman produced her only biological children: Michael, Vicki, and Sally.



The Vroman family relocated to California in 1956 where they resided for 15 years, before Helen relocated with her children to the state of Washington following a series of family tragedies.



Once in Washington, Helen went into business for herself. She owned and operated Helen's Kitchen in Stanwood, WA for over two decades (1971-1995) and was a devout member of Camano Chapel.



Helen is survived by her daughter Sally Kluin of Tucson, AZ; stepdaughters Connie Kelly of Bellingham, WA; Carol Brandenburg of Woodinville, WA; and step-sons David Young of Camano Island, WA; and Dan Young of Bellingham, WA. She is survived by four sisters and a brother: Ruth Patzloff (CA); Colleen Seller (CO); Betty Berg (FL); Connie Seller (CO); and Lee Spicer (CA). She also left behind 10 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, and 18 nieces and nephews who loved her very much.



Throughout her life, Helen relied on her faith to sustain her through heartache.



She was preceded in death by Paul Young (her most recent husband) in 2017; Eric Erickson (her second husband) in 1976, and Fred Vroman (the father of her children) in 1966. She also suffered the loss of two of her three children: Michael died suddenly and unexpectedly at the age of 27 in 1972, and Vicki died at the age of 17, following a long illness and just prior to her father's death in 1966. Helen was also preceded in death by both her parents (Fred and Dora Spicer ND) and two brothers: Harold Spicer (ND) and Lawrence Spicer (CA).



The family of Sally Kluin wishes to extend sincere thanks to the caregivers from Home Instead Senior Care for the kindness, wonderful care and support provided to both Helen and her family in Tucson where she has been living since June 2018.



The family asks that memorials be sent to Casa de la Luz Hospice (7740 N. Oracle Road, Tucson, AZ 85704 - Phone: (520) 544-8990), or to any local hospice organization of choice.



The Little Ship

"I stood watching as the little ship sailed out to sea. The setting sun tinted her white sails with a golden light, and, as she disappeared from sight, a voice at my side whispered, "She is gone."



But the sea was a narrow one. On the farther shore a little band of souls had gathered to watch and wait in happy expectation. Suddenly they caught sight of the tiny sail and, at the very moment my companion had whispered "She is gone," a glad shout went up in joyous welcome: "Here she comes!"



In memory of an extraordinary woman, Helen Young, who will live in our hearts and minds forever.

