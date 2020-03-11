|
|
January 31, 1920 -
March 4, 2020
Helen Frances (Talbert) Stimple was reunited in heaven with husband Sam, March 4, 2020.
Helen was born January 31, 1920, in Santa Ana, CA to Burr & Nellie Talbert.
Helen graduated from Orange High and later received bachelor's and master's degrees from Boise State University.
During her 100 years, Helen touched many lives through love, faith, and music.
Helen was an educator in Boise Idaho for over 40 years.
Helen was a member of the Presbyterian Church enjoying singing in choirs, directing children's and youth choirs, and playing the piano.
Helen married her best friend, Sam Stimple, on June 25, 1939.
Home was Boise, ID from 1947 to 2004 when Helen moved to Oak Harbor (Whidbey Island) in Washington.
Helen is survived by son Sam, Jr. (Carol) Stimple and daughters Diane (Jim) Cheshire and Kathy (David) Larsen, 20 grandchildren, 52 great-grandchildren and 9 great-great-grandchildren.
Helen was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Sam, in 1992.
Helen will be cherished and remembered as a bright, shining light in the various communities, schools, and churches she so graciously served . . .and in the hearts of those she touched so compassionately throughout her long life.
Private services will be held at a later date.
Family and friends are encouraged to share memories and condolences at www.whidbeymemorial.com.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Mar. 14, 2020