Helen-Vaughan MacKenzie passed away August 31 2020 of natural causes at Mountain Glen retirement center in Mt Vernon WA. She was, born on May 11, 1926 in Sandpoint ID the first child of George M DeJarnette and Hazel C DeJarnette.



Her father, a Federal Forester transferred to Missoula Montana while Helen-Vaughan was in grade school. She obtained most of her education in Missoula. Another transfer took the family to Colville WA where she graduated from Colville High School going on to attend Washington State College (now WSU), majoring in physical education. After a job transfer, the family returned to Missoula where she enrolled at the University of Montana continuing to live with her parents.



In early, 1946, she caught the eye of a young man who rented a room from her parents when he returned to finish his forestry degree at University of Montana after serving in World War II. Mom married William (Bill) H. MacKenzie, June 7th 1946. After a very brief honeymoon, Bill graduated on June 10th and they were off to his first assignment for the Forest Service in the Beaverhead National Forest (Now Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest) going back and forth between Dillon and Wisdom Montana.



In 1951, they moved to Ennis Montana, as Bill was promoted to ranger on the Madison district, where they had their four children. In 1957, a promotion took them to Helena Montana where Bill became Ranger of the Helena District on the Helena National Forest (Now Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest).



While in Helena mom was very active with the Alter Guild, Vestry and as a Lay Reader at St Peters Episcopal Cathedral. She volunteered as a 4-H leader for a number of years and taught swimming at all levels for many years. She was also one of the first instructors for Helena YMCA mother/tot swim program. All of this while raising four energetic children.



In 1977, mom and dad retired to Mt Vernon WA where they built a house on Skyridge Road. While in Mt Vernon mom was active at St Paul Episcopal Church in multiple callings, Alter Guild, Eucharistic Visitor, Lay Reader, Worship Leader and many more She was a charter member (1984) of the Mount Vernon HP PEO Chapter a sisterhood organization dedicated to helping young women advance through education. She worked countless hours on fund raising projects and preparing for the holiday auction (her homemade brandied fruitcake was a highly desired item) in order to raise money for scholarships.



Survivors include her brother Monroe (Betty) DeJarnette ^^ name CA, children Robin, Mount Vernon WA, Barbara-Yakima WA Byron-Kirkland WA Greg (Tuoi) Seattle WA, and 3 grandchildren Shane, Austin (Jenna) and Shannon, and numerous extended family members. Her husband, parents and sister, Mary preceded Helen-Vaughan in death.



Many thanks to the staff of Mountain Glen and Hospice of the Northwest for the excellent care given to our mom. Thanks also to the Eucharistic Visitors from St Paul's and her PEO sisters for supporting her participation in those communities. In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials and donations can be made to the PEO Chapter HP Scholarship fund, the G.M. "Monk" DeJarnette Scholarship # 860, at the W A. Franke College of Forestry and Conservation, University of Montana, UM Foundation PO Box 7159 Missoula, MT 59807 or a charity of one's own choice.



Cremation has taken place under the direction of Hawthorne Funeral Home, Mount Vernon, WA. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be sent to, MacKenzie family, 3617 Tundra Court, Mount Vernon, WA 98273-8640. Due to the corona virus, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

