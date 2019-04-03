|
|
Helen McDaniels died peacefully, Friday, March 22, 2019, in Mount Vernon.
Helen was a devoted teacher and taught Spanish at Edmonds and Mountlake Terrace High Schools until her retirement.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated on April 8, at 12:15 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 400 N. 15th St., Mount Vernon.
Those wishing to remember Helen may donate to the charity of their choice in her memory.
Arrangements are under the care of Hawthorne Funeral Home, Mount Vernon, WA.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Apr. 5, 2019