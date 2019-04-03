Home

Hawthorne Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1825 E. College Way
Mount Vernon, WA 98273
360-424-1154
HELEN MCDANIELS Obituary
Helen McDaniels died peacefully, Friday, March 22, 2019, in Mount Vernon.

Helen was a devoted teacher and taught Spanish at Edmonds and Mountlake Terrace High Schools until her retirement.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated on April 8, at 12:15 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 400 N. 15th St., Mount Vernon.

Those wishing to remember Helen may donate to the charity of their choice in her memory.

Arrangements are under the care of Hawthorne Funeral Home, Mount Vernon, WA.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Apr. 5, 2019
