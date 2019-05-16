

November 18, 1952 -

May 7, 2019



Helen Verna Cheek, age 66, passed away May 7 surrounded by love at her home in Mount Vernon, WA after a valiant battle with cancer.



Helen was born November 18, 1952 in Mount Vernon, WA to George and Mary (Vlahovich) Cheek.



She graduated from Mount Vernon High School in 1971 and attended the University of Washington. She had a long and successful career as a pipefitter with UA Local 26, retiring after 30+ years.



Helen had a lifelong love of animals, including her Tennessee Walking horses, Coton de Tulear dogs, and her barn cats. She loved riding horses, traveling and skiing with her daughter Jo.



Helen rode loud motorcycles and played loud music, but she also enjoyed spending quiet time on her farm. She was an avid reader who also enjoyed photography, art, card games, puzzles, and dominos. When she wasn't on her farm she could be found socializing at the Moose Lodge 1640 of Mount Vernon, where she was a longtime member.



She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Mary Cheek, and by her sister Valerie.



She is survived by her daughter Jo Alice Cheek of Mount Vernon, her faithful dog Obi, and a wide circle of friends.



Helen will be remembered for her joyous laugh, as well as the undeniable force of her personality. She was strong willed, feisty, and stubborn, but her beauty, kindness, and strength are now her legacy.



A celebration of Helen's life will be held Saturday, May 25, 2:00pm - 4:00pm on her farm at 17813 Dunbar Rd. in Mount Vernon.



We will miss her beautiful smile and her ability to live life to the fullest. Raising a glass in her memory would be quite appropriate.