Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hawthorne Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1825 E. College Way
Mount Vernon, WA 98273
360-424-1154
Resources
More Obituaries for HELEN CHEEK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HELEN VERNA CHEEK

Obituary Condolences Flowers

HELEN VERNA CHEEK Obituary

November 18, 1952 -
May 7, 2019

Helen Verna Cheek, age 66, passed away May 7 surrounded by love at her home in Mount Vernon, WA after a valiant battle with cancer.

Helen was born November 18, 1952 in Mount Vernon, WA to George and Mary (Vlahovich) Cheek.

She graduated from Mount Vernon High School in 1971 and attended the University of Washington. She had a long and successful career as a pipefitter with UA Local 26, retiring after 30+ years.

Helen had a lifelong love of animals, including her Tennessee Walking horses, Coton de Tulear dogs, and her barn cats. She loved riding horses, traveling and skiing with her daughter Jo.

Helen rode loud motorcycles and played loud music, but she also enjoyed spending quiet time on her farm. She was an avid reader who also enjoyed photography, art, card games, puzzles, and dominos. When she wasn't on her farm she could be found socializing at the Moose Lodge 1640 of Mount Vernon, where she was a longtime member.

She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Mary Cheek, and by her sister Valerie.

She is survived by her daughter Jo Alice Cheek of Mount Vernon, her faithful dog Obi, and a wide circle of friends.

Helen will be remembered for her joyous laugh, as well as the undeniable force of her personality. She was strong willed, feisty, and stubborn, but her beauty, kindness, and strength are now her legacy.

A celebration of Helen's life will be held Saturday, May 25, 2:00pm - 4:00pm on her farm at 17813 Dunbar Rd. in Mount Vernon.

We will miss her beautiful smile and her ability to live life to the fullest. Raising a glass in her memory would be quite appropriate.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on May 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now