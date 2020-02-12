|
February 25, 1925 - February 6, 2020
Helena Pedack, 94 of Burlington, passed away on Thursday February 6, 2020.
Helena was born on February 25, 1925 to Isador and Sofia Skorobogty in Baranowicze, Poland.
She was married to Emil Pedack on August 11, 1945 in a Displaced Persons Camp in Lintorf, Germany.
Helena was always one to count her blessings as part of her Christian Faith. Even in the hardship she knew, she saw those blessings.
She and her sisters spent several years in the care of an orphanage. She escaped the Russian Invasion of Poland through a stroke of luck. During WWII, she was shipped in a boxcar by the Nazis to a Hard Labor Camp, and later escaped. She later survived the accidental Allied bombing of her hospital.
All of these events led to the opportunity to come to the U.S. and to raise her family. As she always said, "if this were a movie, nobody would believe it".
She always enjoyed a good joke or story, especially when she was telling them. She loved her family dearly and imparted her faith to anyone willing to listen with a ray of sunshine.
Helena is survived by her sons, Henry (Rae Ann) of Bellingham, Pete (Laurie) of Mount Vernon, Rick (Diane) of Snohomish; son-in-law, Denny Bacon of Santa Barbara; 12 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews in Australia.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Emil; and daughter, Christina Bacon.
A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00, Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Snohomish.
Arrangements are under the care of Lemley Chapel, Sedro-Woolley.
In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be made to Hospice NW at www.hospicenw.org.
