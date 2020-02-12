Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lemley Chapel
1008 Third Street
Sedro Woolley, WA 98284
(360) 855-1288
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
1:00 PM
Good Shepherd Lutheran Church
Snohomish, WA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for HELENA PEDACK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HELENA PEDACK


1925 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
HELENA PEDACK Obituary
February 25, 1925 - February 6, 2020

Helena Pedack, 94 of Burlington, passed away on Thursday February 6, 2020.

Helena was born on February 25, 1925 to Isador and Sofia Skorobogty in Baranowicze, Poland.

She was married to Emil Pedack on August 11, 1945 in a Displaced Persons Camp in Lintorf, Germany.

Helena was always one to count her blessings as part of her Christian Faith. Even in the hardship she knew, she saw those blessings.

She and her sisters spent several years in the care of an orphanage. She escaped the Russian Invasion of Poland through a stroke of luck. During WWII, she was shipped in a boxcar by the Nazis to a Hard Labor Camp, and later escaped. She later survived the accidental Allied bombing of her hospital.

All of these events led to the opportunity to come to the U.S. and to raise her family. As she always said, "if this were a movie, nobody would believe it".

She always enjoyed a good joke or story, especially when she was telling them. She loved her family dearly and imparted her faith to anyone willing to listen with a ray of sunshine.

Helena is survived by her sons, Henry (Rae Ann) of Bellingham, Pete (Laurie) of Mount Vernon, Rick (Diane) of Snohomish; son-in-law, Denny Bacon of Santa Barbara; 12 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews in Australia.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Emil; and daughter, Christina Bacon.

A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00, Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Snohomish.

Arrangements are under the care of Lemley Chapel, Sedro-Woolley.

In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be made to Hospice NW at www.hospicenw.org.

Share your memories of Helena and sign the online guest register at www.lemleychapel.com
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of HELENA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -