Helene Louise Suit (Johnson), age 77, passed away at home on October 2, 2020 following a brief battle with an aggressive brain cancer. She was born June 28, 1943 in Seattle, Washington to Iver and Louise Johnson. On March 6, 1964 she eloped with her best friend and love, Terrence (Terry) Roy Suit, to the "Hitching Post" in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.
Helene grew up in Bothell, Washington and graduated from the Bothell High School in 1961. Helene worked at the Arlington School District from which she retired in 2013.
Helene's life was full of adventure and an abundance of love. She spent every summer for the past 24 years at their Crawfish Lake cabin, where she made several lifelong friends.
Helene's beautiful life will forever be cherished by her husband Terry, son Cory Suit; daughter Amy Hagenston (Marc); three grandchildren of whom she loved dearly, Austin Suit (Kristen); Darren Suit and Kate Hagenston; one great granddaughter Palmer Suit; brother Iver Johnson (Cheryl); sister Nancy Keim (Pete); and several nieces and nephews. Her grandchildren adoringly referred to her as "G" for "grandma" and thereafter "GG" for "great grandma" when Palmer was born. GG will be greatly missed beyond measure, but her family and loved ones take solace that she is living eternal peace paddling on a beautiful lake in her red canoe. You may offer condolences and share your memories of Helene with her family online at www.kernfuneralhome.com.