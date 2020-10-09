1/1
Helene Louise Suit
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helene Louise Suit (Johnson), age 77, passed away at home on October 2, 2020 following a brief battle with an aggressive brain cancer. She was born June 28, 1943 in Seattle, Washington to Iver and Louise Johnson. On March 6, 1964 she eloped with her best friend and love, Terrence (Terry) Roy Suit, to the "Hitching Post" in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.

Helene grew up in Bothell, Washington and graduated from the Bothell High School in 1961. Helene worked at the Arlington School District from which she retired in 2013.

Helene's life was full of adventure and an abundance of love. She spent every summer for the past 24 years at their Crawfish Lake cabin, where she made several lifelong friends.

Helene's beautiful life will forever be cherished by her husband Terry, son Cory Suit; daughter Amy Hagenston (Marc); three grandchildren of whom she loved dearly, Austin Suit (Kristen); Darren Suit and Kate Hagenston; one great granddaughter Palmer Suit; brother Iver Johnson (Cheryl); sister Nancy Keim (Pete); and several nieces and nephews. Her grandchildren adoringly referred to her as "G" for "grandma" and thereafter "GG" for "great grandma" when Palmer was born. GG will be greatly missed beyond measure, but her family and loved ones take solace that she is living eternal peace paddling on a beautiful lake in her red canoe. You may offer condolences and share your memories of Helene with her family online at www.kernfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kern Funeral Home
1122 South 3rd Street
Mount Vernon, WA 98273
(360) 336-2153
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kern Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved