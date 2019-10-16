|
November 10, 1936 -
October 11, 2019
Henry (Hank) George Dailey, was born in Waterloo, Iowa on November 11, 1936. He was the oldest child and only son of Henry Dailey Sr. and Ella Dailey.
Henry's mother and father divorced when Hank was at a young age. His mother Ella then married Robert (Bob) Johnson who raised Hank to adulthood.
Hank Married Elizabeth Pauline Cliffton in 1961, where they were married for 55 years. Henry and Elizabeth moved to Seattle, Washington in 1966, where they lived for the rest of their lives. Henry and Elizabeth raised 6 children together.
Henry had served in the Air Force in 1956. Hank was a hard worker and was employed as an electrician for over 40 years.
Hank was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. All his grandchildren knew him as "Papa".
Hank enjoyed life, as this was clear by his sense of humor and always making people around him smile. He found enjoyment by taking rides on his Harley motorcycle, bowling, fishing, camping, and hunting.
Henry had suffered from Parkinson's disease for the last few years of his life.
Henry passed away at his home in Arlington, WA. on October 11, 2019.
Henry is survived by his sisters, Pat Crowe of Muscatine, Iowa, Geneva Perry of West Union, Iowa, and Roberta (Michael) Butler of Waterloo Iowa; his sons Charles (Tess) Mathis of Arlington, WA, Michael (Tye) Dailey of Salem, Oregon, and Kelly Dailey of Arlington, Washington; his daughter Ella Tiberio of Seattle, WA. He had many grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He had many nephews, nieces, and cousins.
Henry was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 55 years, Elizabeth Dailey, his parents and grandparents, his sister Belinda Graves, and 2 children Kenny Mathis, and Sarah Murphy.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 12:00pm at Hawthorne Memorial Park, 1825 E. College Way, Mount Vernon, WA.
