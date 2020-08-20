May 18, 1937 -

August 9, 2020



Henry Hoodiman Jr. of Surprise, AZ passed away on Sunday, August 9, 2020, at the age of 83. After several months of declining health Hank died peacefully with his daughter Patti by his side.



Born in Passaic, New Jersey on May 18, 1937, his parents Henry and Janet Hoodiman moved Hank and his sisters, Jean and Judy to Clifton, New Jersey where they enjoyed being close to family and friends.



Hank's work ethic and desire to see new places led him to enlist in the Army at age 22. He was a member of the 1st Airborne Battle Group: 325th Infantry from 1959-1965.



He found his way to sunny California and in 1975 married Bobbi and instantly became a dad to her to daughters Ria and Patti. In 1983 they settled in Burlington, WA and welcomed their first granddaughter, Robyn and soon after little sister Kelly. They loved watching them grow up and enjoyed being Papa Hank and Grandma Bobbi.



Their dream of retiring came in 1999 and they moved to Bobbi's home state of Arizona and Hank was thrilled to be on the golf course every day. A hole in one is something golfers can fail to achieve in a lifetime of playing golf but Hank proudly displayed his 9 golf balls and could tell you every detail about those hole in ones.



Hank was preceded in death by the love of his life Robertta Hoodiman just eight months ago, also his parents and sisters Jean and Judy.



He is survived by his two daughters Patti Saxton of Surprise, AZ, Ria (Dick) Kilburn of Anacortes, WA, his granddaughters Robyn Kilburn of San Diego, CA and Kelly Kilburn of Seattle, WA.



Funeral arrangements by Best Funeral Services of Peoria, AZ.



The family wishes to thank all of those who cared for him at Chaparral Winds and Hospice of the West.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store