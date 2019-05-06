Resources More Obituaries for HENRY BROWN Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? HENRY ISAAC BROWN

Obituary Condolences Flowers August 28, 1992 -

April 19, 2019



Henry Isaac Brown went to be with his Lord and Savior on April 19, 2019.



He was born in Anacortes, Washington on August 28, 1992 to Jessie Phillip Brown and Elizabeth Marie Anderson-Dixon. He graduated in 2011 from Anacortes High School in Anacortes, Washington. As a young child, Henry spent much time playing and hanging out with his siblings and cousins. He participated in taekwondo, baseball and football as a youth. He loved to skateboard; enjoyed watching baseball and basketball with friends and family; and from a very young age, he had a love for music of all types and genres.



Upon graduating from high school, several years were spent commercial fishing and crabbing in Prince William Sound, Alaska and off the coast of Washington, following in the family tradition. He was passionate about his family, friends, the outdoors, and his faith. His family was his anchor and he cherished every moment spent with them. His nieces, Braelyn and Kinsley were the apple of his eye. Henry always had a good joke that came along with his infectious laugh and smile that will be missed by all that he came across.



As an adult he enjoyed the outdoors, with hours spent skateboarding, surfing, and hiking. He put his faith in the Lord and spent the past several years devoting time to children's ministry. Children loved him, friends loved him, and family loved him most of all. He will truly be missed.



Henry was preceded in death by his grandfathers Keith Anderson, Joe Goodman, and George Brown; uncles Les Brown and Doug Brown; and aunt Chelsea Anderson.



He is survived by his grandmothers Donna Anderson and Mary Goodman; parents Jess and Christal Brown, Elizabeth and Brent Dixon; aunts Elizabeth Haeck, Theresa Den Hartog, Wendy Lawrence, Johanna Anderson, Megan Anderson, and uncle Jake Anderson; siblings Nick "Tex" Strizic, Zach Anderson, and Natalie Howey; nieces Braelyn Howey and Kinsley Howey; as well as many cousins.



A memorial paddle out will be held at Balboa Pier, followed by a bonfire at The Wedge, a spot located at the extreme east end of the Balboa Peninsula in Newport Beach, California on June 2, 2019.



The family will receive friends at a celebration of life, which will be held at the Croatian Cultural Center in Anacortes, Washington on June 23, 2019, from 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Love Church Costa Mesa either online at https://www.firstlovechurch.net/giving/ or by mail at 1927 Harbor Blvd. Suite 800, Costa Mesa, CA 92627. Published in Anacortes American on May 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries