Herbert Stanley Fox was born in Edmonton, Alberta in 1929. His parents were Gustav and Olga (Zielke) Fox. He died on June 30th, 2020.



Herb attended schools in Edmonton, Vegreville, Vancouver and Concordia Seminary, St. Louis, Missouri. In 1954 he graduated from the seminary and was ordained in his home congregation, St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Edmonton.



In 1954 Herb and Virginia Clucas were married at St. Peter's Church, in Edmonton. Over the next 14 years Herb served parishes in Chilliwack, Vancouver, and at the University of B.C. During this time Herb and Virginia had five children: Matthew, Timothy, Joel, Sarah, and Anna. Matthew died at the age of fourteen months.



Herb resigned the Lutheran ministry in 1968 and began studies in the School of Librarianship at the University of B.C., receiving his degree in 1969. That year the family moved to Fresno, California where Herb was employed at California State University, Fresno. He enjoyed his work as a reference librarian and map librarian until his retirement in 1992.



Throughout his life Herb derived much satisfaction from his woodworking hobby, making beautiful furniture for his wife and family. In 1995 Herb and Virginia moved to Anacortes, Washington, where he lived until his passing.



Herb is survived by his four children and spouses, Tim (Donna) Fox in Boise, Idaho, Joel Fox in Sandpoint, Idaho, Sarah (Dale) Godson in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, and Anna (Eric) Panchy in Kelowna, B.C. He is also survived by his brother, Ron (Evelyn) Fox of Chilliwack, B.C. and sister, Alice (John) Sulzer, of Kelowna, B.C. and seven grandchildren, Chelsea Porter, Spencer Fox, Jenna Fox, Megan Fox, Morgan Fox, Alice Godson, and Ben Godson and six great-grandchildren.



He was predeceased by his wife Virginia, son Matthew, and his parents.



Herb lived an active and fulfilling life. A memorial will be announced later.



In lieu of flowers, remembrance gifts may be sent to the Salvation Army at PO Box 303, Anacortes, WA 98221.

