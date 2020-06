Or Copy this URL to Share

Herman A. Oordt, a resident of Mount Vernon for 19 years, passed away at 91 on May 24, 2020.



He is survived by Jackie, his wife of nearly 71 years, his four children, four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.



He will be missed by all who knew him.



Internment will be at Monumenta Cemetery in Lynden.

