December 18, 1931 -
December 7, 2019
Herman Kurth Jr. passed away on December 7, 2019, in Burlington, Washington. He was 87 years old.
Herman was born on December 18, 1931, in Seattle, to Herman and Marjorie Kurth.
He spent all his life living in the Mount Vernon area, growing up on Pleasant Ridge on his family's farm.
He graduated from Mount Vernon High School with the class of 1950. Shortly after high school Herman joined the Army during the Korean War. Herman served from 1952 to 1955. Most of this time was served in Alaska as a heavy equipment mechanic and operator where he helped keep the war movement going. It was Alaska where he spent a lot of his adult life.
Herman was a machinist and spent many years working for Boeing. He also ran heavy equipment and helped clear land on many of the developments in Mount Vernon.
Herman had a great love for flying and owned many planes over the years. Flying in Alaska was his passion. He enjoyed flying all over the state making many friends in and out of the flying community.
Herman is survived by his wife, Elizabeth, of Mount Vernon. Herman and Elizabeth were married for 38 years. Daughters, Karla Summers (Tom) of Mount Vernon, Kia Kurth of Mount Vernon, Kathy Case (Donald) of Montesano; grandchildren, Shawn Stevens (Gloria) of Mount Vernon, Kyle Kurth (Brook) of Sedro-Woolley, Ian Case (Eva) of Lynwood, Kevin McBee (Kelly) of Montana, Megan Entri (Rudy) of Singapore; step-daughter-in-law, Stephanie McBee of Federal Way, and three great-grandchildren.
Herman was preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Marjorie Kurth; sister, Karlyn Denton, and step-son Stephen McBee.
Herman and Elizabeth traveled the world with trips to Europe, Australia and other countries, cruises, and of course, trips to Alaska. They truly enjoyed their trips together.
We would like to thank Hospice of the Northwest and Creekside Assisted Living for all the care and kindness they showed Herman.
A memorial service will be held at Kern Funeral Home on December 27, 2019 at 11:00.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Hospice of the Northwest, www.hospicenw.org, 227 Freeway Drive, Suite A, Mount Vernon, WA 98273, (360) 814-5550.
