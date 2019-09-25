|
|
June 6, 1935 -
September 24, 2019
Hilma Mae Wright, 84, longtime Bow resident passed away September 24, 2019.
Born in Park Rapids, MN on June 6, 1935 to Joseph and Hilma (Harstad) Hughes. She was the 5th child of 10 (6 sisters and 3 brothers). She was married to Clifford Wright in Park Rapids, MN on June 20, 1951. He was her love at first sight and they were married for 63 years.
They moved to Sedro-Woolley, WA in 1953 and then to Bow, WA in 1958.
She made a warm and friendly home for her husband and 3 sons, Steven, David and Russell. She was an active member of the Edison Lutheran Church. She also was involved in many activities such as Red Hat Society, Compassionate Friends and bowling where she was inducted in to the Washington Bowling Hall of Fame in 1999.
She enjoyed genealogy, crocheting, music and socializing with family and friends.
Hilma is preceded in passing by her parents, her husband, Clifford in 2015, her son David Martin in 1971, 4 sisters and 3 brothers.
Survived by her sons Steven (Darlene) of Bow and Russell (Toni) of Othello, grandchildren David (Melissa) and their children Charlotte and John of Burlington, Michael of Seattle, Josh of Sedro-Woolley, Sarah (Anthony) of Moses Lake, Zac of Tri Cities, Sisters Nancy (Greg) Tigue of Dilworth, MN and Joanne (Rick) of Park Rapids, MN. Step- grandchildren Nic, Zach and Seth Olson.
She will be truly missed by many nieces and nephews as well as close friends and family in Skagit County.
Graveside service will be on October 1 at 11 am at Bow Cemetery followed by memorial and reception at Edison Luthern Church.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Sept. 29, 2019