Hilma Marie Henry passed away peacefully on August 7, 2019 at Cottage in the Meadow in Yakima, WA.
She spent her last 5 years living with her daughter Kathleen in Yakima.
Hilma was a strong woman who loved doing things for others. Many hours were spent by her volunteering at Senior Centers and Nursing Homes. She enjoyed crocheting for children clothing drives, quilting for nursing homes, and making lap robes for assisted living centers.
Her caring nature and selfless character will be missed by those who knew her.
Hilma is lovingly serviced by her daughter, Kathleen Morton of Yakima, two sons; Leonard Swenson of Renton and James Swenson of Rock Away, Oregon. Also surviving are her eight wonderful grandchildren.
She was preceded by her husband, Willam Henry and five of her grandchildren.
Private services will be held at a later time.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Aug. 11, 2019